Sixth House For Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights Announced

Another Halloween Horror Nights house has been announced for the 33rd year of the event at the Universal Orlando Resort.

The latest addition, “Triplets of Terror” is the sixth original house to be announced for the event, which according to the description that came with the announcement, puts you in the middle of a not-so-fun birthday party.

It reads: “You're invited to the Barmy triplets' birthday bash. But beware, they celebrate by recreating their family's murders. Prepare for a gory gathering.”

This is the latest announcement in this week alone that saw the reveal of other original houses for this year’s event, on top of an earlier announcement of a sequel to a fan-favorite house from HHN 28: Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America The Museum: Deadly Exhibits Major Sweets: Candy Factory Goblin’s Feast Slaughter Sinema 2

This year, the horror begins earlier than ever before as Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights returns on select nights from August 30th through November 3rd – unleashing a new slate of frights and nightmare-inducing terror at every corner of Universal Studios Florida.

A chilling new collection of horrifying experiences await guests, including 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by the twisted minds of Universal’s Entertainment team, and five scare zones filled with hundreds of menacing creatures who will reign the streets of Universal Studios Florida.

And in between the screams, guests can enjoy an energetic live show, fuel up for the next round of scares with sinfully delicious food and beverage inspired by the event’s haunts, shop the latest merchandise at the highly-themed Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, and enjoy some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting attractions.

