Universal to Donate 100% of Profits of “Love is Universal” Collection to LGBTQ+ Organizations

In celebration of Pride Month, Universal Destinations & Experiences will be donating 100% of the profits to their “Love is Universal” collection to various LGBTQ+ organizations.
What’s Happening:
- Gear up for Pride Month with the Love is Universal Collection, including all-new products and existing favorites, available now and year-round at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort and online at shop.UniversalOrlando.com.
- Proudly displaying the words “Love is Universal,” the collection includes a backpack, Spirit Jersey, bucket hat, tumbler and more.
- Now through August 31st, 2024, 100% of profits from the Love is Universal Collection will be donated to local non-profit organizations that support and engage the LGBTQ+ community.
