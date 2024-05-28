Universal to Donate 100% of Profits of “Love is Universal” Collection to LGBTQ+ Organizations

In celebration of Pride Month, Universal Destinations & Experiences will be donating 100% of the profits to their “Love is Universal” collection to various LGBTQ+ organizations.

Gear up for Pride Month with the Love is Universal Collection Universal Orlando shop.UniversalOrlando.com

Proudly displaying the words “Love is Universal,” the collection includes a backpack, Spirit Jersey, bucket hat, tumbler and more.

Now through August 31st, 2024, 100% of profits from the Love is Universal Collection will be donated to local non-profit organizations that support and engage the LGBTQ+ community.

