New E.T. Adventure Entrance Signage Installed at Universal Studios Florida

The transformation of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone into DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios Florida has also brought with it an impressive new entrance sign for the nearby E.T. Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- A large new sign for the popular E.T. Adventure attraction at Universal Orlando has been installed, further out from the original sign.
- With Shrek’s house in the new DreamWorks Land having been built directly in front of the entrance to the E.T. Adventure, this has necessitated a new sign welcoming guests to the attraction a little further back.
- This sign can be found near the area’s restrooms, which have also received a new E.T.-themed paint job.
- The new sign features a more woodsy feel based on the ride itself rather than the old soundstage type signage.
- While installed, the Stand-By wait time sign has not been turned on.
- Once complete, it’s likely that the old sign will be removed.
Speaking of DreamWorks Land, we got to tour the brand-new area last week, which includes three sections, each dedicated to a fan-favorite DreamWorks franchise.
