Photos: Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Preview of Tribute Store Plaza

Universal Orlando has revealed its brand new summer tribute store to annual passholders today. Let’s take a look into Universal’s intricate retail experience.

The new tribute store, located inside Universal Studios Florida, invites guests to the Tribute Store Plaza, a strip mall containing three stores: Mega Video, Mega Castle Arcade, and Tribute Theatre.

The community board contains countless easter eggs for Universal fans, including a new Halloween Horror Nights 33 teaser.

Mega Video:

Entering the immersive shopping experience, guests will start their journey in Mega Video. The vintage movie rental-inspired store boasts shelves of old VHS tapes, cardboard character standees, and promo posters.

Mega Castle Arcade

Next up, guests will head into Mega Castle Arcade. The blacklight illuminated room has countless Universal-inspired vintage arcade games and a prize counter for guests to explore. There is a playable Gerg Alien Adventure game, which is very similar to the E.T. Atari game from 1982. There’s even a Dueling Dragons reference.

Tribute Theatre

Lastly, visitors will explore the Tribute Theatre. The expansive area themed to a movie theatre lobby showcases four of Universal Orlando’s original attractions with E.T., Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, and Jaws. Guests will also find a Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedicated to Earl the Squirrel.

Tribute Store Plaza opens to all guests on Friday May 24th.

