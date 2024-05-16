Photos & Video: A Preview of Dreamworks Land at Universal Studios Orlando

Dreamworks Land at Universal Studios Orlando is opening on June 14th, but we were able to get a sneak peek of the new land.

The new area is divided into three sections, each dedicated to a fan-favorite Dreamworks franchise. Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp includes a playground and water features for families to enjoy (including human-sized dryers for after!) all dedicated Kung-Fu Panda.

The interactive Po Live! features Po (a la Turtle Talk with Crush) teaching guests the pillars of kung fu.

Watch: Po Live! at Dreamworks Land – Universal Studios Orlando:

Trolls takes over the next land, with a small playground and Trollercoaster for younger thrill seekers.

Shrek, of course, has his swamp on full display for meet and greets, along with the opportunity for guests to explore his home.

Watch: Dreamworks Land Walkthrough at Universal Studios Orlando:

The Dreamworks Imagination Celebration is a brand new stage show taking over the space that used to hold Barney & Friends. Characters from Shrek, Kung-Fu Panda, Trolls, and Madagascar all sing and dance alongside other performers to celebrate the imagination. Show times will vary daily.

Dreamworks Land at Universal Studios Orlando opens for all guests on June 14th.

More Universal Studios News: