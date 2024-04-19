Photos: Universal Studios Hollywood Previews Studio Tour 60th Anniversary Food for Passholders

Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Studio Tour from April 26th through August 11th. Part of the fun of the celebration will be specialty food and beverage offerings, and today we have a bit of an appetizer for you to feast your eyes on. The park gave Annual Passholders a sneak preview of these coming attractions today, and our resident passholder, Jeremiah Good, was on site to bring us these mouth-watering photos.

The City Snack Shop has been redecorated for the event to look like one of the iconic 1964 Glamor Trams. This is your destination for snacks themed to the event.

Among the offerings here is a souvenir sipper which includes many of the graphics that you’ll also find on event merchandise.

A glazed donut-duo celebrates the age of the Studio Tour, as does a conjoined-number pretzel.

This location also offers anniversary-themed cookies.

You’ll feel like King Kong as you eat this Glamor Tram (this location also offers pre-packaged bags of “Banana Breath Popcorn” – caramel corn with banana chips).

The film reel is actually a cream-filled cookie sandwich.

And perfect for sharing amongst a small group is the sugar cookie trio.

If you’re looking for a full meal, you might want to check out Hollywood & Dine.

The menu here features throwback barbeque favorites including a Pulled Pork Sandwich, BBQ Cheeseburger, BBQ Chicken Sandwich, and BBQ Corn Dog. The burger buns have a stamped Woody Woodpecker on top. And for dessert, they’ve got a funnel cake themed to Woody Woodpecker’s penguin pal (and shorts star in his own right), Chilly Willy.

Another anniversary food destination will be Mel’s when the anniversary officially starts. Their menu will include fried chicken and meatloaf served on throwback combo trays. But one of the most popular items will undoubtedly be the Glamor Tram Popcorn Bucket.

This souvenir will be available at multiple locations throughout the event, including merchandise locations. It comes with a voucher to redeem your popcorn at a cart. The bucket features Woody Woodpecker in the driver’s seat.

Additional food and beverage highlights of the celebration will include:

Drinks Lava Lamp Mocktail – Sprite, alcohol-free blue Curaçao, grenadine, sparkling cranberry juice, topped with blue raspberry Pop Rocks Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend Cocktail – Vodka hibiscus lemonade Shark Bite Cocktail – Tequila, tropical fruit juice, shark lollipop Old Hollywood Cocktail – whiskey, root beer liqueur, and cream soda Kong Tiki Cocktail – rum with banana and other fruit flavors

Studio Scoop Ice Cream Kong’s Ice Cream Sundae – A gigantic banana split topped with strawberry, chocolate, waffle cone chunks, candy bananas, whipped cream, banana chips, and a 60th Anniversary cookie Glam Tram Cone – Vanilla soft serve with a strawberry flavor swirl topped with a 60th Anniversary cookie



Looking to sample multiple items? Universal Studios Hollywood will offer a special Dining Pass that comes with six eligible menu items – a choice of two entrees, plus a choice of four snacks, sides, desserts, or beverages.