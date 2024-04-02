Universal Studios Hollywood to Celebrate 60th Anniversary of the Studio Tour with a Wide Variety of New and Returning Elements

Universal Studios Hollywood is set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Studio Tour with the return of the iconic Glamor Trams, a unique moment allowing guests to briefly step off the tram, a reimagined Earthquake attraction, return of the Runaway Train, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Over the span of 60 years, Universal Studios Hollywood has cultivated the Studio Tour into a dynamic world-renowned experience visited by over 200 million guests worldwide.

Now, 60 years later, the Studio Tour is stepping into the spotlight and inviting guests along for the ride as part of this notable celebration.

In addition to the return of several iconic red and white candy-striped Glamor Trams, the centerpiece of the Studio Tour 60th anniversary celebration will treat guests to the unique opportunity to step off the tram and onto a legendary movie set where an original, fully restored 1964 vintage Glamor Tram awaits.

The area will provide additional memorable photo opportunities and social media posts, including a giant King Kong backdrop and the theme park’s original hanging Jaws shark.

backdrop and the theme park’s original hanging shark. A highlight of the 60th celebration also includes the “Earthquake—The Big One” attraction, which debuted on the Studio Tour in 1989 and has been shaking things up ever since with its eerily realistic 8.3 magnitude quake. To coincide with this diamond anniversary, this simulated natural disaster attraction has undergone a top to bottom renovation and will debut anew with contemporary technology and aesthetics.

Other exciting features will include a visit to Courthouse Square aboard the Studio Tour, where scenes from the blockbuster Back to the Future movies were filmed and where an original time machine picture car will sit prominently on display, not far from a nearby Doc Brown character.

As the Studio Tour navigates around the historic backlot, additional surprises from a time long gone will make a cameo appearance, including the temporary return of the 1976 Runaway Train as warning bells and sirens alarm from its stationary location.

Moments of nostalgia will also be featured aboard the tram’s monitors showing clips of former Studio Tour attractions as they once appeared on the tour.

Universal Studios Hollywood will also be digging into its archive of prehistoric props with a behemoth dimensional Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur display used in the promotion of Jurassic World . This giant, growling creature, bearing a large bite of sharp teeth, will be located adjacent to a locked paddock of wild dinosaurs that can be heard screeching and clamoring to escape.

. This giant, growling creature, bearing a large bite of sharp teeth, will be located adjacent to a locked paddock of wild dinosaurs that can be heard screeching and clamoring to escape. Universal Studios Hollywood is partnering with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust

This large scale reproduction was meticulously crafted from the Sign’s historic records to faithfully recreate this iconic landmark and bring it to visiting Studio Tour guests, where it will be nestled for several years along the hillside. The original Hollywood Sign towers at 45 feet; this official replica will stand tall at 10 feet to complement the landscape.

Guests disembarking the tram to experience the original movie set on the studio backlot will now have the unique and exclusive opportunity to pose for the first time ever in close proximity to this officially sanctioned Hollywood Sign replica for interactive social media posts.

The celebration of the Studio Tour’s 60th anniversary with a selection of specially created, highly themed food and beverages, and merchandise. Click here

The Studio Tour’s 60th milestone anniversary will run from April 26th through August 11th, 2024.

What They’re Saying:

Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood: “The Studio Tour paved the way for the development of Universal Studios Hollywood and celebrating its 60-year milestone pays homage to its indelible impact. The Studio Tour is a crown jewel in our theme park portfolio and a beloved attraction for millions of guests. We are thrilled and honored to share our enthusiasm for its historic relevance with guests both new to the experience as well as those who have journeyed with us along the way.”

“The Studio Tour paved the way for the development of Universal Studios Hollywood and celebrating its 60-year milestone pays homage to its indelible impact. The Studio Tour is a crown jewel in our theme park portfolio and a beloved attraction for millions of guests. We are thrilled and honored to share our enthusiasm for its historic relevance with guests both new to the experience as well as those who have journeyed with us along the way.” Steve Nissen, CEO and President of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce: “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled that this incredible opportunity will enable guests to step off the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood and enjoy an up close look at a perfectly scaled replica of the Hollywood Sign. It has been a dream of millions to be able to climb the hillside to the actual sign atop Mt. Lee, so this collaboration with Universal Studios Hollywood is the ideal way to inspire guests around the world to dream big.”

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled that this incredible opportunity will enable guests to step off the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood and enjoy an up close look at a perfectly scaled replica of the Hollywood Sign. It has been a dream of millions to be able to climb the hillside to the actual sign atop Mt. Lee, so this collaboration with Universal Studios Hollywood is the ideal way to inspire guests around the world to dream big.” Jeff Zarrinnam, Chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust: "We are thrilled to share in this 60-year milestone with Universal Studios Hollywood and its behind-the scenes magic, which definitely strikes a chord with the hopes and dreams the Hollywood Sign brings to its fans. And for people to have this vibrant way to experience the Sign, including capturing selfies and photos, with such an iconic leader in the industry is a true celebration. We congratulate Universal on this big anniversary."