Feel the Glamor with Studio Tour 60th Anniversary Speciality Food and Merchandise Collections at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood will continue the celebration of the Studio Tour’s 60th anniversary with a selection of specially created, highly themed food and beverages, and merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Rounding out the entire Studio Tour 60th anniversary celebration will be a selection of specially created, highly themed food and beverages, curated by the theme park’s Executive Chef Julia Thrash, along with themed merchandise and memorabilia.

A special Dining Pass celebrating the 60th anniversary will be available for purchase and will allow guests to choose six eligible menu items: a choice of two entrees, plus a choice of four snacks, sides, desserts or beverages at participating restaurants or food carts. Select in-park venues and food carts are excluded, and the Dining Pass is valid only on the day of purchase.

Guests basking in a day of nostalgia can step back in time and enjoy retro style entrees, sweets and drinks. A sampling of items at select locations will include: Hollywood & Dine , located on the Upper Lot of the theme park, will serve up BBQ Brisket Sandwich, BBQ Cheeseburger, BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Summer Strawberry Salad, BBQ Corn Dog and Film Reel Cookie Sandwich.



Mel’s Diner , also located on the Upper Lot, will feature such favorites as Mel’s Classic Burger, Beyond Meat BBQ Cheeseburger, Chili Cheese Dog, Tuna Melt, Chicken Caesar Salad, as well as two entrees that harken back to iconic mid-century TV dinner style platters: the Meatloaf Combo and Fried Chicken Combo.

Studio Scoops ice-cream parlor on the Lower Lot will whip up tasty treats in honor of the theme park's signature attractions.

And lastly, the City Snack Shop standalone outdoor food cart, located on the Upper Lot, will be transformed into a Glamor Tram and serve up a selection of treats emblematic of the 60-year celebration, including the Glam Tram Cookie, Film Reel Cookie Sandwich, Giant 60th Pretzel, 60th Celebration Cookies and Banana Breath Popcorn.

An all-new dedicated Studio Tour 60th anniversary merchandise collection will invite guests to take home a piece of this historical celebration with such unique products as a 60th anniversary popcorn bucket shaped as an iconic Glamor Tram, plus an array of retro-themed souvenirs, including a Glamor Tram themed pillow, blanket, backpack, jacket, tops, tee shirts, hats, mugs, keychains, salt and pepper shakers, chocolates and candies.

The Studio Tour’s 60th milestone anniversary will run from April 26th through August 11th, 2024.