Photos: Universal Studios Hollywood Studio Tour 60th Anniversary Merchandise Collection (Plus Popcorn Bucket)

Universal Studios Hollywood kicks off its 60th Anniversary of the Studio Tour on April 26th. Today, Annual Passholders were given an early preview of the experiences. Our reporter and Universal Studios Hollywood aficionado, Jeremiah Good, was on hand to bring us an extensive look at the merchandise offerings. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll find these items from April 26th through August 11th (or while supplies last) at the Universal Studio Store at CityWalk, or inside the park at the Universal Studio Store and Production Central.

The outside of the Universal Studio Store draws guests in with colorful wraps, themed to the canopy of the original Glamor Tram. Inside, you’ll find eye-popping merchandise displays themed to the original tram tour vehicle.

The majority of the merchandise is in a throwback style to the 1960s when Universal Studios first began operating this iteration of the Studio Tour, upon which the entire theme park expanded from.

T-shirts include a raglan-style shirt with vintage artwork of the Glamour Tram and a t-shirt featuring one of the attraction’s most iconic moments, the Jaws Attack, which was added in 1976. The Jaws shirt is available in both adult and child sizes.

The vintage Glamor Tram artwork is also available on a grey hoodie.

There’s one other t-shirt in the collection, a red postcard-style graphic.

All of these looks can be topped off with a bucket hat.

Don’t forget the socks!

And if you need a bag for your Universal Studios Hollywood adventures, they’ve got you covered with a backpack that blends the postcard-style artwork with the Jaws graphic.

If you like having your theme park ticket or other ards on a lanyard, there are also new 60th Anniversary Studio Tour deigns.

The diecast tram car vehicle has been repackaged on a commemorative card back.

The throwback artwork can also decorate your walls via a lithograph.

Naturally, the postcard artwork works really well as… a postcard. This one can be sent in the mail, but it also doubles as a magnet. So many get two, one for your fridge and one for the loved ones you’re sending it to.

Smaller magnets replicate this same artwork and are bundled with another featuring the park’s official mascot, Woody Woodpecker.

Pins are another great way to celebrate the Studio Tour’s 60th Anniversary, sold as a trio and perfect for decorating that lanyard.

A decal sheet contains even more artwork, perfect for decorating your own items, including tumblers.

There’s an official tumbler for sale, too, featuring Woody Woodpecker.

The drinkware collection continues with a mug featuring the old Universal City artwork.

And the postcard artwork decorates a set of glasses.

If you like souvenir tins, the artwork on this one is reminiscent of a midcentury metal auto ad, and comes with an assortment of saltwater taffy inside.

Your sweet tooth can also chomp down on a chocolate Glamor Tram…

… individually wrapped chocolate squares…

… and themed lollipops.

Last, but definitely not least, is the new Glamor Tram Popcorn Bucket, which you can purchase in-stores and redeem a voucher for popcorn at snack carts. The bucket features Woody Woodpecker driving the vintage-style tram.

You can find all of these items at Universal Studios Hollywood during the 60th Anniversary of the Studio Tour, kicking off on April 26th and lasting through August 11th.