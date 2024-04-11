Universal Orlando Resort Reveals Details About Its Two Newest Hotels Opening in 2025

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed details about Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort, both opening in 2025.

What's Happening:

Today, Universal Orlando Resort reveals inspiring details about its two newest shining stars, Universal Stella Nova Resort, opening January 21, 2025, and Universal Terra Luna Resort, opening February 25, 2025.

Brought to life by the award-winning Universal Creative team and co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co, the alluring hotels place guests in the center of marvelous galaxies and diverse planetary elements for an experience unlike anywhere else in the universe – complete with tranquil sleeping accommodations, entertaining amenities for the whole family to enjoy, various cosmic-inspired dining options and so much more.

Boasting a combined total of 1,500 luminous, ultramodern and surreal guest rooms, Stella Nova Resort and Terra Luna Resort provide even more options for guests to seamlessly experience all the jaw-dropping thrills of a Universal Orlando vacation at an affordable price point starting at $147 (per night, plus tax) based on a stay of four nights or more.

Below is an overview of what guests will experience at these radiant hotels.

Otherworldly Themes And Accommodations:

Universal Stella Nova Resort is a place where guests will take off for amazing adventures at the theme parks and touch down for relaxation and recharging in between the fun.

Designed to reflect the infinite vastness of the universe – where galaxies spiral ever outward and unknown worlds revolve around unnamed stars – this hotel is highlighted in serene teals and calming purples to instantly put guests at ease.

Universal Terra Luna Resort represents another world within Universal Orlando – inviting guests to explore the unknown and step onto planets that have yet to be discovered.

Here, guests will find themselves in the midst of an extraordinary landing zone within an awe-inspiring solar system – accented with fresh surroundings and terrestrial greens and golds.

Both properties offer 750 double-queen guest rooms that comfortably sleep up to four guests and feature spaceship-styled windows – making this the ultimate escape for guests looking to rest amongst stars and planets.

Cosmic-Inspired Food & Beverage Outlets:

Stella Nova Resort and Terra Luna Resort offer a variety of unique dining options for guests looking to have a meal or grab a quick snack in between visits to the parks, including:

Cosmos Cafe and Market at Stella Nova Resort and Omega Cafe and Market at Terra Luna Resort – these quick service restaurants feature made-to-order American classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus a selection of grab-and-go items.

– these quick service restaurants feature made-to-order American classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus a selection of grab-and-go items. Galaxy Bar and Galaxy Grill at Stella Nova Resort and Moonrise Bar and Moonrise Grill at Terra Luna Resort – guests can enjoy burgers, quesadillas and salads at these walk-up service pool bars and grills. Plus, guests 21 and older can purchase cocktails, beer and wine (with a valid photo ID).

– guests can enjoy burgers, quesadillas and salads at these walk-up service pool bars and grills. Plus, guests 21 and older can purchase cocktails, beer and wine (with a valid photo ID). Nova Bar at Stella Nova Resort and Luna Bar at Terra Luna Resort – each hotel’s lobby bar will offer specialty cocktails curated with unique ingredients, along with the classics.

Amenities:

Stella Nova Resort and Terra Luna Resort are so much more than just places to sleep; each hotel offers a variety of incredible amenities for guests to kick back and enjoy dedicated resort days just as much as theme park days, including:

Resort-style Pools – each hotel features a nearly 10,000 square foot pool with a relaxing hot tub, comfortable lounge and table-top seating in the pool area, a firepit and more. Plus, the whole family can enjoy the resorts’ recreational activities like poolside movies and outdoor games.

– each hotel features a nearly 10,000 square foot pool with a relaxing hot tub, comfortable lounge and table-top seating in the pool area, a firepit and more. Plus, the whole family can enjoy the resorts’ recreational activities like poolside movies and outdoor games. Fitness Centers – guests can take advantage of complimentary, state-of-the-art fitness centers featuring a variety of strength and cardio equipment – and, locker rooms with showers available for use on arrival and departure days.

– guests can take advantage of complimentary, state-of-the-art fitness centers featuring a variety of strength and cardio equipment – and, locker rooms with showers available for use on arrival and departure days. Game Rooms – guests of all ages can enjoy a variety of standard arcade and video games in the hotels’ dedicated game rooms.

– guests of all ages can enjoy a variety of standard arcade and video games in the hotels’ dedicated game rooms. Recreation Rooms – each hotel features approximately 1,000 square-feet of multi-purpose space for small gatherings.

– each hotel features approximately 1,000 square-feet of multi-purpose space for small gatherings. Universal Orlando Resort Stores – guests can purchase everything from sundries and necessities to Universal Orlando merchandise to commemorate their vacation.

Exclusive Theme Park Benefits:

Staying at any Universal Orlando Resort hotel is the best way to experience all that the destination has to offer with the inclusion of exclusive theme park benefits.

Guests staying at Stella Nova Resort or Terra Luna Resort, or any of the other Universal Orlando hotels, can take advantage of Early Park Admission to Universal Volcano Bay and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida or The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure up to one hour before the park opens (valid theme park admission required), complimentary shuttle bus transportation to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk, resort-wide charging privileges, complimentary merchandise delivery and more.

Stella Nova Resort and Terra Luna Resort are adjacent to Universal Epic Universe and just minutes away from the existing Universal Orlando theme parks.

More details about Epic Universe, which will open at a later date in 2025, will be revealed in the months ahead.

Guests can now book reservations or vacation packages at Stella Nova Resort and Terra Luna Resort.

To learn more and to book a stellar getaway, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/StellaTerraResorts

