“A Quiet Place” Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise Now Available In Parks and Online

After the reveal that A Quiet Place is on its way to Halloween Horror Nights in both Hollywood and in Orlando, Universal has also revealed special merchandise items perfect for the occasion.

What’s Happening:

is heading to Halloween Horror Nights! Guests will need to silence their screams when they enter the post-apocalyptic world of Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster movies, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, in an all-new chilling haunted house at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. The terror of the excruciating silence is set to begin Friday, August 30 at To celebrate, fans can get a jump-start on their Halloween Horror Nights gear with an all-new merchandise collection available for purchase now at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, as well as online at http://shop.universalorlando.com.

Below, we found these items at the 5&10 (at the exit of The Bourne Stuntacular) at Universal Studios Florida.

New items include a t-shirt ($33) and mug ($20) inspired by the all-new A Quiet Place haunted house which was recently announced.

Mirroring the silence in the films, the haunted houses will embrace unique sound design, special effects and the adept performances of the scareactors to convey the ominous sense of dread depicted in the films.

Consequential to the storyline, Halloween Horror Nights will incorporate the use of American Sign Language (ASL) for the first time ever within the A Quiet Place haunted houses to capture the authenticity of the films.

Fans will relive the tension that will come to life in the iconic scenes from the first two films, including traveling through the farmhouse that serves as the Abbott family's shelter and stepping into the root cellar where Evelyn Abbott escapes to give birth as one of the creatures closes in. The snarls of the larger-than-life predators will follow guests at every spine-chilling turn, and guests must remember: if they hear you, they will hunt you.

Halloween Horror Nights is set to begin on Friday, August 30th at Universal Orlando Resort, and Thursday, September 5th at Universal Studios Hollywood.