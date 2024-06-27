The Ghostbusters Return to Halloween Horror Nights with New Haunted House Based on “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”

An ancient artifact unleashes an evil force that threatens to destroy the world in all-new haunted houses, inspired by Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, coming to Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood this fall.

What’s Happening:

The all-new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire haunted houses at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort bring the latest installment of the global Ghostbusters franchise to life as well as iconic ghosts, creatures and characters from the beloved classic series in authentic haunted houses that capture the horror and humor for which the films are known.

As guests venture through the haunted houses, they will find themselves in the sinister world of the supernatural, from Ray's Occult Books shop to the Ghostbusters' new high-tech lab and containment facility to the dank New York City sewer system.

Fans will embark on this petrifying journey alongside the Ghostbusters, encountering iconic ghosts who slime and nefarious villains who are out for revenge – all while trying to escape an army of ghastly creatures bent on cracking bones and turning their veins into rivers of ice. As they navigate their way through freezing and frightening conditions, the Ghostbusters will need their wit and humor to defend the city they love from a terror too chilling to believe.

