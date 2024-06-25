Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America Announced as Sequel Haunted House for Halloween Horror Nights 2024 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Today the official Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights X feed shared a new haunted house coming to the 2024 iteration of the event– Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America, which is a “sequel” house of sorts to the Monstruos: the Monsters of Latin America offering from last year.

Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America has been revealed as a new haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 2024 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

This house serves as a sequel to the 2023 house Monstuos: The Monsters of Latin America, which will also be arriving as a haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida for the first time this year.

Other recent haunted house announcements for Halloween Horror Nights 2024 at Universal Studios Hollywood have included Dead Exposure: Death Valley and A Quiet Place.

🚨 A Haunted House Announcement: Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America



You can try to flee the clutches of the rider El Charro, the devil dog El Cadejo and the boogeyman El Cucuy, but you can’t escape La Muerte. Tickets are now on sale: https://t.co/76o1eHFCVa pic.twitter.com/f4HK3DpU3I — Horror Nights (@HorrorNights) June 25, 2024



Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights: “A Haunted House Announcement: Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America. You can try to flee the clutches of the rider El Charro, the devil dog El Cadejo and the boogeyman El Cucuy, but you can’t escape La Muerte.”

Creative Director John Murdy: "OK Boils & Ghouls! Monstruos 2, a sequel to our 2023 house, is coming to HHN at USH! Location is Parisian Courtyard (same location as 2023). In fact, if you're in the park you can see the Cemetery of the Lost taking shape above the construction wall. Here's some info… When we were conceiving the first 'Monstrous' house in 2023 (well technically I wrote it in 2022), the idea of a sequel was already in place. We were just waiting to see how it was received by you Boils & Ghouls and luckily it was a fan favorite for 2023…so you get the sequel."

“OK Boils & Ghouls! Monstruos 2, a sequel to our 2023 house, is coming to HHN at USH! Location is Parisian Courtyard (same location as 2023). In fact, if you’re in the park you can see the Cemetery of the Lost taking shape above the construction wall. Here’s some info… When we were conceiving the first ‘Monstrous’ house in 2023 (well technically I wrote it in 2022), the idea of a sequel was already in place. We were just waiting to see how it was received by you Boils & Ghouls and luckily it was a fan favorite for 2023…so you get the sequel.” “The facade is still the Cemetery of the Lost, only a different section of the graveyard. It’s a very large place (so many bodies are buried there) so you only saw part of it in 2023. Of course, once you step through the crypt gate, you are transported into the world of Monstruos! Muerte, the caretaker/gravedigger, is still your host and you might spot him out front. He’s very busy these days, so many bones to deal with! The other main characters are El Charro (the dark horseman), El Cadejo (the devil’s dog) and a return of El Cucuy: The Bogeyman!”

“If you were paying attention, and I know you were, you might have noticed that all these characters were featured in a scare zone a few years back. Also by design. We used that as a testing ground for an eventual house (or 2). They all get redesigned for this house! So that’s a few tasty tidbits for you Boils & Ghouls! If you still have questions, fire away. My daughter is getting very impatient waiting for me to finish tweeting (or Xing) so it may take me a while to respond. She’s threatening to come to HHN this year…I’ll get my revenge!!”

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will take place on select nights between Thursday, September 5th, and Sunday, November 3rd at Universal Studios Hollywood in Southern California. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets to the event, be sure to visit Universal’s official website.