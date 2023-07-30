New Latin American Inspired Haunted House and Scare Zone Announced for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Following on from the IP house announcements for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this week, we now have details on an original house and scare zone for the event this year.

What’s Happening:

During a panel at the Midsummer Scream

Up first is the new house, Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America, which will be located near Mel’s Diner on the Upper Lot.

The panel revealed multiple character concepts that take design inspiration from various different regions of Latin America, and even Texas.

Concept art for the facade of Monstruos was also shown, along with a look at that facade under construction in the park.

The Monstruos house will exit out through the new El Terror de las Momias scare zone, which will be connected story-wise to the house.

The creative team then showed some fun fake movie posters tied to the scare zone.