New Latin American Inspired Haunted House and Scare Zone Announced for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Following on from the IP house announcements for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this week, we now have details on an original house and scare zone for the event this year.
What’s Happening:
- During a panel at the Midsummer Scream horror convention in Long Beach, CA today, John Murdy, creative director of Halloween Horror Nights, revealed a new haunted house and scare zone coming to the annual event at Universal Studios Hollywood this year.
- Up first is the new house, Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America, which will be located near Mel’s Diner on the Upper Lot.
- The panel revealed multiple character concepts that take design inspiration from various different regions of Latin America, and even Texas.
- Concept art for the facade of Monstruos was also shown, along with a look at that facade under construction in the park.
- The Monstruos house will exit out through the new El Terror de las Momias scare zone, which will be connected story-wise to the house.
- The creative team then showed some fun fake movie posters tied to the scare zone.
- Halloween Horror Nights takes place on select nights from September 7th–October 31st at Universal Studios Hollywood. Tickets are available now at UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.