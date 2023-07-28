Halloween Horror Nights Unleashes More Terrifying Haunted Houses on Both Coasts – Including “The Exorcist: Believer”

The countdown begins for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood as the destinations announce additional all-new terrifying haunted houses, including “The Exorcist: Believer,” “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count,” based on the popular USA & SYFY series, and “Universal Monsters: Unmasked,” inspired by Universal’s legacy of iconic cinematic monsters.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando has revealed the complete lineup of terrifying horrors guests will face at Halloween Horror Nights 2023, including five all-new, chilling original haunted houses and five unnerving scare zones.

The world’s premier Halloween event celebrates its 32nd year with a record-breaking 48 nights of immersing guests into the eeriest of experiences that could only be endured at Halloween Horror Nights – including a circus that’s spiraled into chaos, the long-awaited emergence of Halloween Horror Nights legend, Dr. Oddfellow, and a dark, resurrected story that delves into the haunting history of Universal attractions past.

In the midst of the screams, guests can experience a disturbingly entertaining live show, an all-new Tribute Store, take a bite out of the horror with scary-good food and beverage, and so much more.

All-New Original Haunted Houses:

*Haunted house also featured at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights

The Last of Us* – For the first time ever, Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game The Last of Us comes to life in an all-new haunted house that propels guests into an obstacle course of carnage and mayhem as they join a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected. Guests will find themselves navigating iconic locations from the video game in a desperate attempt to escape and survive.

Stranger Things 4* – Season 4 of Netflix’s original series Stranger Things is brought to life in a terrifying all-new haunted house that transports guests to Hawkins, Indiana where they will be immersed in the eerie Upside Down for a heart-pounding experience while traveling through iconic scenes. Guests will confront their deepest fears and come face to face with otherworldly creatures like demobats, and even Vecna himself within his blood-red Mind Lair in a race against the clock to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse.

The Exorcist: Believer* – Inspired by Universal Pictures’ terrifying new horror film from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment (in theaters Friday, October 13th), “The Exorcist: Believer” haunted house will transport guests to a bustling street market in Haiti, where an innocent purchase of a strange folk doll with three eyes leads to the opening of a demonic portal, the awakening of sinister spirits and the subsequent disappearance of two 12-year-old girls in the U.S. The girls are found three days later with no memory of what happened to them. After the girls begin to exhibit unsettling behavior, it soon becomes clear that only an exorcism can save them – and everyone who comes in contact with them, including unwitting guests, is suddenly at risk of losing their souls.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count* – Inspired by the hit USA & SYFY series and cult classic films, “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count” casts this killer doll as the star of his very own haunted house for the first time. A true sadistic killer, Chucky has been mired in the agony of disrespect he feels from his peers at not being taken seriously. Thus begins his quest to turn his haunted house into a living slaughterhouse by killing every person who enters.

Universal Monsters: Unmasked* – The dank Catacombs of Paris house a much darker secret sixty feet beneath the bustling streets, as the all-new haunted house “Universal Monsters: Unmasked” takes guests down into the infamous burial grounds where every corner and crevice overflows with millions of skeletal remains and even more sinister secrets. Deep within the Catacombs, Universal’s most notorious creatures – The Phantom of the Opera, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll and his deranged alternate personality Mr. Hyde, and Dr. Jack Griffin, aka The Invisible Man – lie in wait as they bide their time and seek vengeance against guests after the opening of the Catacombs to public visitation. These desperate and dangerous fiends have become filled with a rage toward guests navigating the twisted tunnels of their underground labyrinth home. Once again, GRAMMY Award-winning musician, SLASH, is collaborating with Universal Studios Hollywood on an original score for the west coast version of the “Universal Monsters: Unmasked” haunted house.

– The dank Catacombs of Paris house a much darker secret sixty feet beneath the bustling streets, as the all-new haunted house “Universal Monsters: Unmasked” takes guests down into the infamous burial grounds where every corner and crevice overflows with millions of skeletal remains and even more sinister secrets. Deep within the Catacombs, Universal’s most notorious creatures – The Phantom of the Opera, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll and his deranged alternate personality Mr. Hyde, and Dr. Jack Griffin, aka The Invisible Man – lie in wait as they bide their time and seek vengeance against guests after the opening of the Catacombs to public visitation. These desperate and dangerous fiends have become filled with a rage toward guests navigating the twisted tunnels of their underground labyrinth home.

Dr. Oddfellow: Twisted Origins – In the 1930s Dust Bowl era, guests won’t be able to resist going inside Dr. Oddfellow’s menacing menagerie of twisted oddities where they’ll encounter grotesquely distorted animals and freakish fiends. In “Dr. Oddfellow: Twisted Origins,” the price to enter this creepy caravan is steep as souls feed his immortal power.

Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate – The great wizard Merlyn has been transformed into the Enchanted Oak, leaving a power vacuum. When two powerful warlocks invade his castle to steal his spell book, they are turned into dragons of fire and ice. Now guests are caught in the middle of their battle and are forced to choose a path and a victor. But beware, one never knows who will win in “Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate.”

YETI: Campground Kills – In a 1950s campground, a group of towering, terrifying yetis are running rampant, ripping apart campers, rangers and anyone else who gets in their way. In “YETI: Campground Kills,” guests must flee through the campground into cabins, a bait shack and even the outhouse in hopes of making it to the ranger tower before it’s too late.

The Darkest Deal – In the Mississippi Delta, blues musician Pinestraw Spruce meets at a crossroads with a diabolical entity known as The Collector to make a deal: his soul for musical glory. Guests will witness his big break performing for a crowd before The Collector drags him to Hades with the other musicians who learned the terrible price of fame in “The Darkest Deal.”

Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings – Colonial-era villagers begin to worship the moon obsessively. When the blood moon rises at their fall festival, they take it as a sign that they must hunt down any non-followers within their village. Guests will need to try not to become part of the sacrifice as they gather body parts to form a grisly offering in “Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings.”

Five Scare Zones:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror – Dr. Oddfellow will lure guests into Halloween Horror Nights with a promise of immortality. As he lifts the veil on all the horrors to come, they’ll soon realize they may not even survive the night.

Dark Zodiac – Dr. Oddfellow has entered a dark dimension to harness the power of the Zodiac and live forever. He twists the signs into malevolent beings who foretell one’s doom. As his star rises, yours falls.

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror – In the 1920s, Dr. Oddfellow ventured deep into the darkest jungle, performing horrific experiments on nature. Now his monstrous creatures are running amok and on the hunt.

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood – At a 60s music fest in a small New York town, guests will jam to popular bands with fellow concert-goers until Dr. Oddfellow unleashes vicious vampires on the audience that are out for blood.

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged – Enter a 1940s San Francisco shipping yard full of mysterious crates and cages bearing Dr. Oddfellow’s symbol. Beware, his nightmarish oddities have now escaped spreading fear and chaos in their wake.

New Spine-Chilling Experiences and Killer Food:

Guests can enjoy the all-new disturbingly entertaining show, “Nightmare Fuel Revenge Dream,” that features a new dreamer confronting the creature that’s been turning her dreams into nightmares.

While shopping the latest Halloween Horror Nights merchandise and treats in an all-new Tribute Store , guests can enter a mysterious NYC Comic Book Shop and experience the “Tribute to Terror” by stepping into the pages of this original, terrifying, horror comic book.

, guests can enter a mysterious NYC Comic Book Shop and experience the “Tribute to Terror” by stepping into the pages of this original, terrifying, horror comic book. Guests can enjoy a drink at the Red Coconut Club as it will once again transform to the Dead Coconut Club donning a new theme and menu.

donning a new theme and menu. When guests want to take a bite out of the horror, they can enjoy a monstrous menu of all-new food & beverage items , including Bloody Campground Poutine, El Pastor Torta and Sour Apple Pie Funnel Fries, in addition to returning fan-favorites like Pizza Fries.

, including Bloody Campground Poutine, El Pastor Torta and Sour Apple Pie Funnel Fries, in addition to returning fan-favorites like Pizza Fries. New this year, Peacock’s Halloween Horror Bar will feature themed libations within an ominous nightclub vibe, photo opportunities, and more.

will feature themed libations within an ominous nightclub vibe, photo opportunities, and more. For those dying to experience this year’s “killer” food & beverage before the event even opens, Taste of Terror will offer guests an exclusive preview of select items that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights select nights from August 10th through August 26th.

Exclusive Halloween Experiences at Universal Orlando’s Hotels:

Universal Orlando hotel guests can stay near the fear and receive exclusive benefits, including Early Park Admission to the theme parks during the day and access to priority event entrance to Halloween Horror Nights at night as well as complimentary transportation to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk.

Vacation packages are available that include one-night admission to the event, Universal hotel accommodations and admission to all three of Universal Orlando’s thrilling theme parks. And for the first time ever, the fog has spread to all eight of Universal Orlando’s hotels with exclusive activations and experiences for hotel guests inspired by this year’s event, including Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort’s exclusive “Chucky’s Twisted Playground” photo illusion experience based on the USA and SYFY series, plus, the Universal Monsters Gallery of Legends lobby photo opportunities in all other hotel lobbies and more.

Additional vacation packages and discounts on hotel stays are available for the ultimate fall getaway. Guests can also purchase single-night tickets or the popular Frequent Fear and Rush of Fear Passes, plus event upgrades like Express Pass, R.I.P. Tour and the daytime Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour.

Click here