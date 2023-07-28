Univesal Orlando Introducing Halloween Horror Nights – Taste of Terror Dining Event This August

The terror arrives early as Universal Orlando introduces a new event this August, allowing attendees to preview select Halloween Horror Nights food and drinks before the event season begins.

What’s Happening:

Get your first bite of fright with an all-you-care-to-enjoy preview of select Halloween Horror Nights food and drinks before the event season starts, select nights from August 10th–26th.

The Taste of Terror takes place at Soundstage #33 in Universal Studios Florida, with check-in at the end of street past Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Your event ticket includes: Enjoy an exclusive – before event start – all you care to enjoy preview of select food & beverage items that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights this year! (Tasting size portions) All Non-Alcoholic beverages included Alcohol beverages included via a hosted bar. Must be 21+ with valid photo ID to drink. Souvenir Halloween Horror Nights light-up cup (21+ Only) Halloween Horror Nights Coca-Cola Freestyle cup (Separate fee applies to activate) One digital download of a photo taken at the Taste of Terror

Event dates are Aug. 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25 and 26.

Check-in begins at 6:00 p.m. with the experience running from approximately 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The event cost is $159.99 per person, and you can purchase tickets now at UniversalOrlando.com

Theme park admission for the same day is required and not included.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 1st and runs through Saturday, November 4th.