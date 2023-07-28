Univesal Orlando Introducing Halloween Horror Nights – Taste of Terror Dining Event This August

The terror arrives early as Universal Orlando introduces a new event this August, allowing attendees to preview select Halloween Horror Nights food and drinks before the event season begins.
What’s Happening:
- Get your first bite of fright with an all-you-care-to-enjoy preview of select Halloween Horror Nights food and drinks before the event season starts, select nights from August 10th–26th.
- The Taste of Terror takes place at Soundstage #33 in Universal Studios Florida, with check-in at the end of street past Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon.
- Your event ticket includes:
- Enjoy an exclusive – before event start – all you care to enjoy preview of select food & beverage items that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights this year! (Tasting size portions)
- All Non-Alcoholic beverages included
- Alcohol beverages included via a hosted bar. Must be 21+ with valid photo ID to drink.
- Souvenir Halloween Horror Nights light-up cup (21+ Only)
- Halloween Horror Nights Coca-Cola Freestyle cup (Separate fee applies to activate)
- One digital download of a photo taken at the Taste of Terror
- Event dates are Aug. 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25 and 26.
- Check-in begins at 6:00 p.m. with the experience running from approximately 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- The event cost is $159.99 per person, and you can purchase tickets now at UniversalOrlando.com.
- Theme park admission for the same day is required and not included.
- Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 1st and runs through Saturday, November 4th.
