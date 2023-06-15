Haunted House Inspired by “The Last of Us” Game Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights dares guests to survive The Last of Us as Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game comes to life – for the first time – as an all-new haunted house at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

Set in a ravaged civilization, where Infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s The Last of Us video game, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has captivated audiences since its release. And now, guests can immerse themselves in a real-life experience that puts them directly into the game’s frightening world.

The Last of Us haunted houses on both coasts will propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of the game's protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected. As guests encounter the Infected – Runners, Stalkers and Clickers – along with The Hunters, a band of hostile humans, they will need to navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, including iconic locations from the video game such as the creepy and desolate The Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels, in a desperate attempt to escape and survive.

Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

For Universal Orlando’s event, guests can now purchase a variety of tickets and vacation packages

Guests can also stay near the screams with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event, Universal hotel accommodations and admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks. Package holders also receive theme park benefits exclusive to Universal Orlando hotel guests, such as Early Park Admission during the day and access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights entry gate at night. Additional ticket products, including Frequent Fear Passes, will be available soon.

Both events will run select nights through Tuesday, October 31st. Additional details, including new haunted houses, will be revealed soon.

What They’re Saying:

Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann: “As a massive fan – and frequent attendee – of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honored to have The Last of Us included in this year’s lineup. It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well. Having just celebrated the 10th anniversary of The Last of Us , it’s a perfect time for our fans to team up with Joel and Ellie and come face-to-terrifying-face with Clickers, Raiders and much more!”

“We are excited to bring to life in a terrifying haunted house that is true to the spirit of this popular video game featuring our heroes, Joel and Ellie, Clickers and more.” John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood: “The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights.”