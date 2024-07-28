Halloween Horror Nights Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” with New House at Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre with a new haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

  • Revealed tonight during a panel at the Midsummer Scream horror convention in Long Beach, a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre haunted house is coming to Halloween Horror Nights.
  • Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the franchise, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface will take a “multiverse” approach, featuring multiple iterations of the infamous Leatherface.
  • Fall victim to Leatherface and his cannibalistic kin as they lure you into their gore-filled slaughterhouse in a gruesome original story.

