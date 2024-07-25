Universal Orlando Announces 10th Haunted House For Halloween Horror Nights 2024

It seems we now know all of the haunted houses coming to Universal Orlando’s signature Halloween event, Halloween Horror Nights, with the announcement of Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando has announced the 10th haunted house coming to their signature Halloween event, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.
- The 10th (and presumably) final house – “Universal Monsters :Eternal Bloodlines” allows guests to Get caught in an epic battle as Saskia Van Helsing and the Bride of Frankenstein go up against Dracula’s daughter and her monstrous mavens.
- This announcement adds to the existing other nine houses that have been announced for this year’s event, which include Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and A Quiet Place, along with the recent reveal of Insidious: The Further, along with the original ideas:
- These 10 houses join a number of Scare Zones that have also been revealed for the event this year, including the recently announced Demon Queens and Duality of Fear, which join previously announced scare zones – Torture Faire and Swamp of the Undead.
- Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on August 30th this year, and will run select nights through November 3rd. Multi-night passes for the event are now available to purchase.
