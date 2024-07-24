Four Merciless Queens Terrorize in Newly Announced Halloween Horror Nights Scare Zone

Universal Orlando is treating horror fans today with a second scare zone announcement for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event.

  • After announcing the two-in-one scare zone Duality of Fear this morning, Universal Orlando has since revealed the fourth scare zone coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year.
  • In Demon Queen, get caught in an otherworldly hellscape ripped from the darkest corners of your mind, where four merciless queens loyal to SURR3AL rule.
  • SURR3AL is also mentioned as one of the two possible paths for the Duality of Fear scare zone, so it seems these two will share a common theme.
  • Duality of Fear and Demon Queens join the two previously announced scare zones – Torture Faire and Swamp of the Undead.

