Four Merciless Queens Terrorize in Newly Announced Halloween Horror Nights Scare Zone

Universal Orlando is treating horror fans today with a second scare zone announcement for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event.

After announcing the two-in-one scare zone Duality of Fear

In Demon Queen, get caught in an otherworldly hellscape ripped from the darkest corners of your mind, where four merciless queens loyal to SURR3AL rule.

SURR3AL is also mentioned as one of the two possible paths for the Duality of Fear scare zone, so it seems these two will share a common theme.

Duality of Fear and Demon Queens join the two previously announced scare zones – Torture Faire Swamp of the Undead

