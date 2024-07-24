Four Merciless Queens Terrorize in Newly Announced Halloween Horror Nights Scare Zone

Universal Orlando is treating horror fans today with a second scare zone announcement for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event.
What’s Happening:
- After announcing the two-in-one scare zone Duality of Fear this morning, Universal Orlando has since revealed the fourth scare zone coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year.
- In Demon Queen, get caught in an otherworldly hellscape ripped from the darkest corners of your mind, where four merciless queens loyal to SURR3AL rule.
- SURR3AL is also mentioned as one of the two possible paths for the Duality of Fear scare zone, so it seems these two will share a common theme.
- Duality of Fear and Demon Queens join the two previously announced scare zones – Torture Faire and Swamp of the Undead.
More on Halloween Horror Nights:
- Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando officially kicks off on August 30th and will run select nights through November 3rd.
- Multi-night passes for the Orlando event are now available to purchase.
- Three IP (intellectual property) houses have been announced for this year’s event, including Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, A Quiet Place and Insidious: The Further.
- Additionally, six original haunted houses have been revealed for this year’s event, and they are:
