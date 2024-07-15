Universal Orlando Reveals First Scare Zone For This Year’s Halloween Horror Nights

As we get closer to the event, Universal Orlando has announced the first scare zone for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando has announced the first of their scare zones at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida.
- “Torture Faire” invites one and all to the renaissance faire, where guests can brave the gloriously gory medieval torture devices until they are put out of their misery.
- This is the first scare zone announcement of the year, and there is no official reveal of where this scare zone will be in the park just yet.
- Traditionally, Scare Zones take over the streets of the park and make them “inescapable” fright filled areas as you navigate to the different haunted houses and open attractions during the event. At Universal Studios Florida, these are typically found outside of the Fast and Furious: Supercharged gift shop in the San Francisco area, Hollywood near The Bourne Stuntacular, the main thoroughfare of Production Central, and the bulk of New York near Revenge Of The Mummy: The Ride. However, other areas of the park have been and could be used for Scare Zones.
- Houses announced for this year’s event include Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and A Quiet Place, along with the latest reveal of Insidious: The Further, along with the original ideas:
- Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on August 30th this year, and will run select nights through November 3rd. Multi-night passes for the event are now available to purchase.
- If you’d like to visit Universal Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your travel needs.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
.