Multi-Night Tickets Now On Sale for Halloween Horror Nights 33 at Universal Orlando Resort

Multi-night tickets are now available for Halloween Horror Nights 33, taking place at Universal Orlando Resort.
What's Happening:
- Halloween Horror Night super fans have been waiting to be able to purchase multi-night tickets, and they are officially available at Universal Orlando Resort.
- These tickets can be purchased online or in person at the gate.
- Tickets are still available for Premium Scream Night as well.
- There are still two remaining houses that have yet to be announced.
Houses Announced Include:
- Slaughter Sinema 2
- Goblin’s Feast
- Major Sweets Candy Factory
- The Museum: Deadly Exhibits
- Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America
- Triplets of Terror
- A Quiet Place
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Multi-Night Ticket Options:
Halloween Horror Nights Rush of Fear Pass
- $179.99
- Includes the first 18 nights of the event
- August 30-31
- September 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22
Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Pass
- $239.99
- 30 nights in total
- August 30-31
- September 1, 4-5, 8, 11-12, 15, 18-19, 22, 25-26, 29
- October 2-3, 6, 9-10, 13, 16-17, 20, 23-24, 27, 30-31
- November 3
Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Plus Pass
- $289.99
- 40 nights in total
- August 30-31
- September 1, 4-6, 8, 11-13, 15, 18-20, 22, 25-27, 29
- October 2-4, 6, 9-11, 13, 16-18, 20, 23-25, 27, 30-31
- November 1-3
Halloween Horror Nights Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass
- $399.99
- Includes every event night
- August 30-31
- September 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29
- October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31
- November 1-3
