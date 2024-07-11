Multi-Night Tickets Now On Sale for Halloween Horror Nights 33 at Universal Orlando Resort

Multi-night tickets are now available for Halloween Horror Nights 33, taking place at Universal Orlando Resort.

What's Happening:

Halloween Horror Night super fans have been waiting to be able to purchase multi-night tickets, and they are officially available at Universal Orlando Resort.

These tickets can be purchased online

Tickets are still available for Premium Scream Night as well.

There are still two remaining houses that have yet to be announced.

Houses Announced Include:

Slaughter Sinema 2

Goblin’s Feast

Major Sweets Candy Factory

The Museum: Deadly Exhibits

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

Triplets of Terror

A Quiet Place

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Multi-Night Ticket Options:

Halloween Horror Nights Rush of Fear Pass

$179.99

Includes the first 18 nights of the event

August 30-31

September 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22

Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Pass

$239.99

30 nights in total

August 30-31

September 1, 4-5, 8, 11-12, 15, 18-19, 22, 25-26, 29

October 2-3, 6, 9-10, 13, 16-17, 20, 23-24, 27, 30-31

November 3

Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Plus Pass

$289.99

40 nights in total

August 30-31

September 1, 4-6, 8, 11-13, 15, 18-20, 22, 25-27, 29

October 2-4, 6, 9-11, 13, 16-18, 20, 23-25, 27, 30-31

November 1-3

Halloween Horror Nights Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass

$399.99

Includes every event night

August 30-31

September 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29

October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31

November 1-3

Planning a Trip?:

