Multi-Night Tickets Now On Sale for Halloween Horror Nights 33 at Universal Orlando Resort

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Multi-night tickets are now available for Halloween Horror Nights 33, taking place at Universal Orlando Resort.

What's Happening:

  • Halloween Horror Night super fans have been waiting to be able to purchase multi-night tickets, and they are officially available at Universal Orlando Resort.
  • These tickets can be purchased online or in person at the gate.
  • Tickets are still available for Premium Scream Night as well.
  • There are still two remaining houses that have yet to be announced.

Houses Announced Include:

  • Slaughter Sinema 2
  • Goblin’s Feast
  • Major Sweets Candy Factory
  • The Museum: Deadly Exhibits
  • Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America
  • Triplets of Terror
  • A Quiet Place
  • Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Multi-Night Ticket Options:

Halloween Horror Nights Rush of Fear Pass

  • $179.99
  • Includes the first 18 nights of the event
  • August 30-31
  • September 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22

Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Pass

  • $239.99
  • 30 nights in total
  • August 30-31
  • September 1, 4-5, 8, 11-12, 15, 18-19, 22, 25-26, 29
  • October 2-3, 6, 9-10, 13, 16-17, 20, 23-24, 27, 30-31
  • November 3

Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear Plus Pass

  • $289.99
  • 40 nights in total
  • August 30-31
  • September 1, 4-6, 8, 11-13, 15, 18-20, 22, 25-27, 29
  • October 2-4, 6, 9-11, 13, 16-18, 20, 23-25, 27, 30-31
  • November 1-3

Halloween Horror Nights Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass

  • $399.99
  • Includes every event night
  • August 30-31
  • September 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29
  • October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31
  • November 1-3

Planning a Trip?:

  • If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy