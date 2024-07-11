“Insidious: The Further” Haunted House Announced for Halloween Horror Nights on Both Coasts

This fall, Halloween Horror Nights guests will travel deeper into the paranormal dimension of tortured souls and demonic entities when they enter Insidious: The Further, an all-new haunted house inspired by the successful Insidious film franchise.
- Produced by Blumhouse Productions in association with Sony Pictures, Insidious tells the disturbing story of the Lamberts, a family haunted by evil supernatural forces after their son slips into an inexplicable comatose state after becoming possessed by a demonic entity.
- In the all-new Halloween Horror Nights haunted house, guests will follow in the footsteps of the Lamberts, encountering familiar settings and scares as they are transported directly into “The Further” – the ethereal place where ghosts and demons lurk. And just like in the films, guests will quickly learn that the paranormal creatures are here to stay…
- Guests’ journey into Insidious: The Further begins as they step through the iconic red door, where many of the tormented spirits and demons from the franchise await – determined to ensnare humans and steal their souls. Fans will come face-to-face with The Red-Faced Demon, who will attempt to lure them into his lair; the grim KeyFace, hoping to lock his victims in this dark dimension; the ghastly and dangerous Bride in Black; and the vengeful spirit of the Man Who Can’t Breathe. As guests make their way through the haunted house, they’ll go from red door to red door – traveling deeper into a dark and timeless astral world where they must evade this collection of sinister creatures at every spine-chilling turn, or their souls will be trapped here…forever.
- Horror fans and movie buffs can now plan their visit to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood as all tickets are available for purchase.
- Beginning Thursday, September 5th and running select nights through Sunday, November 3rd, guests will encounter eight all-new haunted houses, an onslaught of sinister scare zones and the iconic Terror Tram.
- Meanwhile, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando officially kicks off on August 30th and will run select nights through November 3rd.
- Multi-night passes for the Orlando event are now available to purchase.
- Other IP houses announced for this year’s event include Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and A Quiet Place.
- Additionally, six original haunted houses have been revealed for this year’s event, and they are:
