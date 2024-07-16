Swamp of the Undead Revealed as Second Scare Zone for Halloween Horror Nights 33

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the second scare zone for Halloween Horror Nights 33.
- Universal Orlando Resort revealed Swamp of the Undead as the second scare zone confirmed for Halloween Horror Nights 33.
- On social media, they gave the description as, “In backwaters Louisiana, you unwittingly wander onto private property, where you’re swamped by zombies borne from the bodies of other trespassers who were killed and dumped in a nearby bog.”
- They have not revealed where the scare zone will be held in Universal Studios Florida.
- This news is after Universal Orlando Resort announced Torture Faire as the first scare zone.
- Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights 33, taking place on select nights from August 30th through November 3rd.
Nine of the ten haunted houses have been announced and include:
- Insidious: The Further
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- A Quiet Place
- Triplets of Terror
- Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America
- Slaughter Sinema 2
- Goblin’s Feast
- Major Sweets Candy Factory
- The Museum: Deadly Exhibits
