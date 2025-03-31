Disney Jr. Gets a “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” Makeover at Disney California Adventure
The new show, purely inspired by “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” and its upcoming spinoff series, will debut on May 16th, 2025.
Following the surprise closure of Disney Jr. Dance Party at Disney California Adventure last week, we now have more details on its replacement – "Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!"
What’s Happening:
- Disney Jr. Dance Party permanently closed at Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure following its last show on March 23rd.
- At the time, Disney promised details on a new show would be arriving soon, and we now have those details.
- “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!" is, as you might guess, inspired by Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and the upcoming Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – debuting later this summer.
- The show will feature upbeat original songs, plenty of interactive fun for the little ones, and appearances by beloved Disney characters to sing and dance with.
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse welcome guests to Mickey’s house for a fun-filled party. Their friends Goofy, Daisy, and Pluto haven’t made it yet, so Mickey and Minnie take the party on the road to find them, ultimately uniting everyone for a high-energy finale!
- “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!" is set to debut May 16th, 2025 at Disney California Adventure.
- Prior to Disney Jr. Dance Party, the Disney Theater was home to the similar shows Disney Junior – Live on Stage and Playhouse Disney – Live on Stage.
- Before that, the building housed something completely different, the soap opera themed restaurant, ABC Soap Opera Bistro. This opening day offering didn’t last long, closing on November 4th, 2002 after less than two years.
- At this time, Disney Jr. Dance Party is still running daily at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- New Spider-Man Straw Clip Coming to the Disneyland Resort
- "A Goofy Movie" Inspired Powerline Max Collectible Popcorn Bucket Headed to Disneyland This April
- Photos: New Disneyland Tumbler and Mystery Pin Set Arrive at Resort Starbucks Locations
- Photos: Rice Crispy Treat Death Star Replica Debuts at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel
- Photos / Videos: Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga and Fire of the Rising Moons Bring Batuu to Life for Season of the Force
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com