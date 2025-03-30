New Spider-Man Straw Clip Coming to Disneyland Resort
The new drink collectible will be available across Avengers Campus.
Web slinging? More like drink sipping, as Disneyland has shared a new Spider-Man straw clip soon to be available for purchase at Avengers Campus.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram has shared a sneak peek at Spidey waving hello from a new straw clip heading to Disney California Adventure.
- This web-tastic addition will be available at the Pym Test Kitchen, Shawarma Palace, and Shawarma & More.
- Guests will be able to purchase up to two per person and no discounts apply.
- Be on the lookout for these extra super straw additions at Disney California Adventure on April 1st.
