Choose Your Path in New “Duality of Fear” Scare Zone Announced for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

An intriguing new scare zone offering multiple paths of survival has been announced for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando.
What’s Happening:
- Duality of Fear has been revealed to be the third scare zone for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida.
- The official description reads: “As soon as you enter Halloween Horror Nights you must choose a path: the visceral horror of SINIST3R or the unearthly terror of SURR3AL.”
- This offers an intriguing possibility of two scare zones in one – possibly taking place at the entrance of the park and along Hollywood Blvd. (although a location has not been confirmed at this time).
- Duality of Fear joins two previously announced scare zones – Torture Faire and Swamp of the Undead.
More on Halloween Horror Nights:
- Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando officially kicks off on August 30th and will run select nights through November 3rd.
- Multi-night passes for the Orlando event are now available to purchase.
- Three IP (intellectual property) houses have been announced for this year’s event, including Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, A Quiet Place and Insidious: The Further.
- Additionally, six original haunted houses have been revealed for this year’s event, and they are:
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning