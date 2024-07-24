Choose Your Path in New “Duality of Fear” Scare Zone Announced for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

An intriguing new scare zone offering multiple paths of survival has been announced for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando.

Duality of Fear has been revealed to be the third scare zone for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida.

The official description reads: “As soon as you enter Halloween Horror Nights you must choose a path: the visceral horror of SINIST3R or the unearthly terror of SURR3AL.”

This offers an intriguing possibility of two scare zones in one – possibly taking place at the entrance of the park and along Hollywood Blvd. (although a location has not been confirmed at this time).

Duality of Fear joins two previously announced scare zones – Torture Faire Swamp of the Undead

