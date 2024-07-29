Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals New Scare Zone Coming To Halloween Horror Nights 2024

As we get closer to the launch of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, fans are getting a taste of what they can expect on the streets with the announcement of a new scare zone for this year’s event.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced another scare zone that guests will be able to experience at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event at the park.

Titled, “Luchadores Monstruosos,” the scare zone promises that guests are about to get caught in the middle of a Lucha Libre horror film. Two luchadores are going to the mat against a horde of masked monsters.

The announcement is the latest reveal for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, which has already included the haunted house reveals of: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines Insidious: The Further Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America Dead Exposure: Death Valley A Quiet Place

Halloween Horror Nights is taking place this year at Universal Studios Hollywood select nights from September 5th – November 3rd.

A variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options are available for purchase to the Universal Studios Hollywood event, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change), in advance of the scheduled 7:00 p.m. event opening time, the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear, which enable guests to experience the scares again and again.

Stay and scream with a Halloween Horror Nights Vacation Package at Universal Studios Hollywood. Sample package includes one daytime General Admission ticket, one General Admission Halloween Horror Nights event ticket and accommodation at a Universal Partner Hotel.

You can get more information on tickets and packages at the official site Mouse Fan Travel