Photos: A Post-Apocalyptic Halloween Tribute Store Arrives at Universal Studios Florida

We’re just two days away from the first Halloween Horror Nights event night of 2024, and today, Universal Orlando opened up this year’s Tribute Store exclusively to Annual Passholders. Let’s take a look around this year’s immersive new store.

Located in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida, this year’s Tribute Store features a unique style, littered with graffiti, with guests entering through a shipping container. As is tradition, guests can pay to become a part of the Tribute Store, where they might be added to a can of Llama Beans or even Cretaceous Oil.

Schematics for the J. Stein Building in which the Tribute Store is located can be found as guests first walk in, alongside many other details – including a warning to stay away from a bat-like creature.

The first room features some of the items guests can become a part of, in addition to some tributes to past Halloween Tribute Stores.

Clearly this bat fellow isn’t too popular, as there are even some target practices.

The second room seems to be themed to past Tribute Stores, with lots of previous signage featured in a post-apocalyptic area.

More graffiti covers the hallway to the third room.

There’s even an appearance from Mr. Tape, a character created for this summer’s Tribute Store.

Is that the NBC Peacock?

The 33 is in reference to this year’s event being the 33rd since Halloween Horror Nights first kicked off in 1991.

We stan Gerg the Llama.

The third room features some delightfully spooky themed treats for purchase, including a Lil Boo cookie and items themed to the Major Sweets Candy Factory house.

Finally, a look around the last themed room where the forewarned bat creature appears, also serving as the checkout area.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, August 30th at Universal Studios Florida. Find out more about this year’s event by pursuing our HHN tag.