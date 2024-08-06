The Purge: Dangerous Waters Will Return For Universal Studios Hollywood’s 2024 Halloween Horror Nights

Last year, Universal Studios Hollywood introduced a Halloween Horror Nights version of the popular WaterWorld stunt show. The bloody spectacular is returning for this year’s event.

A gorey nighttime spectacular, Dangerous Waters includes all of the amazing stunts and pyrotechnics of their daily WaterWorld show with added violence themed to The Purge series.

series. The show premiered last year as one of the event's new offerings. In prior years, the seating area for the stunt show had been used for haunted house queue space.

In 1998 and 2006, WaterWorld transformed into SlaughterWorld during the annual horror event. Fans were thrilled that an updated version of the show made its way back to Universal Studios Hollywood.

A gentle reminder to those planning on seeing the show: depending on where you sit, you will get wet.

