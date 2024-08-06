The Purge: Dangerous Waters Will Return For Universal Studios Hollywood’s 2024 Halloween Horror Nights

Last year, Universal Studios Hollywood introduced a Halloween Horror Nights version of the popular WaterWorld stunt show. The bloody spectacular is returning for this year’s event.

  • Universal Studios Hollywood announced on X that The Purge: Dangerous Waters will return for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.
  • A gorey nighttime spectacular, Dangerous Waters includes all of the amazing stunts and pyrotechnics of their daily WaterWorld show with added violence themed to The Purge series.
  • The show premiered last year as one of the event's new offerings. In prior years, the seating area for the stunt show had been used for haunted house queue space.
  • In 1998 and 2006, WaterWorld transformed into SlaughterWorld during the annual horror event. Fans were thrilled that an updated version of the show made its way back to Universal Studios Hollywood.
  • A gentle reminder to those planning on seeing the show: depending on where you sit, you will get wet.
  • Watch the full show from last year below:

