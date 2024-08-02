Sanrio and Hello Kitty Are Heading To Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Everyone’s favorite London child dressed as a feline (look it up) is taking over Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, Universal Studios Hollywood announced that Sanrio favorites will be making their way to CityWalk.
  • Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe is coming soon to Universal CityWalk Hollywood.
  • The spot will also include a Sanrio Smile Shop for guests to stock up on adorable merchandise.
  • No timeline was given on the project, but when the pink paint and bows start to appear, an opening date is near!

