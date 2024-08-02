Sanrio and Hello Kitty Are Heading To Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Everyone’s favorite London child dressed as a feline (look it up) is taking over Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

Today, Universal Studios Hollywood announced that Sanrio favorites will be making their way to CityWalk.

Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe is coming soon to Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

The spot will also include a Sanrio Smile Shop for guests to stock up on adorable merchandise.

No timeline was given on the project, but when the pink paint and bows start to appear, an opening date is near!

More Universal Studios News: