Sanrio and Hello Kitty Are Heading To Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Everyone’s favorite London child dressed as a feline (look it up) is taking over Universal CityWalk Hollywood.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Universal Studios Hollywood announced that Sanrio favorites will be making their way to CityWalk.
- Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe is coming soon to Universal CityWalk Hollywood.
- The spot will also include a Sanrio Smile Shop for guests to stock up on adorable merchandise.
- No timeline was given on the project, but when the pink paint and bows start to appear, an opening date is near!
