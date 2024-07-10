Video/Photos: Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Studio Tour with Refreshed Experience

Yesterday during our video to Universal Studio Hollywood for the popular theme park’s summertime media event, we finally got the chance to experience and shoot video of the full version of the world-famous Studio Tour’s 60th anniversary incarnation.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch our full Studio Tour experience, excluding the “King Kong” and “Fast & Furious” 3D attractions, which have not been altered or updated any time recently. Notable new and returning elements for the tour include a reimagined “Earthquake – The Big One” attraction, the return of the Runaway Train, a Doc Brown character alongside one of the Back to the Future DeLorean time machines in Courthouse Square, and so much more.

Watch 60th Anniversary World-Famous Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood – Summer 2024:

Approaching the entrance and boarding area for the Studio Tour, guests will notice a new mural and some 60th anniversary signage for the beloved Universal Studios Hollywood attraction.

And if you watch the video above, you will notice the portion of the tour that stops in front of the Bates Motel and allows guests to disembark the tram and explore an area full of photo ops and other displays for themselves. Below is a gallery of what you will find in that backlot area during the experience: namely photo ops for Psycho, The Grinch, Fast & Furious, Jaws, King Kong, and one of the original Universal Studios “Glamor Trams” itself.

After the conclusion of the tour experience, there’s also another 60th anniversary Studio Tour photo op near the unloading area.

The world-famous Studio Tour runs daily at Universal Studios Hollywood in Southern California. Be sure to visit the theme park’s official website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets.