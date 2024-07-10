Video / Photos: Playing with the New Interactive Wall at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World

Yesterday morning Laughing Place was invited to attend Universal Studios Hollywood in order to check out the new interactive wall in the park’s Super Nintendo World immersive themed area.

In the video below, you can watch along as invited influencers and members of theme park media have fun playing around with the interactive wall, which is located in the Frosted Glacier area of Super Nintendo World.



Watch New interactive wall at Super Nintendo World – Universal Studios Hollywood – summer 2024:

We had arrived that morning to experience a number of different summertime offerings at Universal Studios Hollywood, but Super Nintendo World was our first stop.

In order to access the new interactive wall, guests simply have to climb the stairs (or utilize the nearby wheelchair-accessible elevator) to the second floor of Frosted Glacier, which is to the left of the entrance to the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge attraction in the land.

The energetic interactive wall offers four randomly selected modes, determined by which familiar Super Mario Bros. item pops out of the question-mark box when guests hit it from underneath using their Power-Up Bands (sold separately). There’s a Fire Flower, Ice Flower, Super Mushroom, or Super Star, and each item triggers a different play mode. One will have you zapping Koopa Paratroopas, while another will have you freezing Goombas, and the third will have you breaking a wall of bricks. I won’t spoil what the Super Star item does here– you’ll have to find that out for yourself by visiting Super Nintendo World.

After we finished playing with the interactive wall at the event, we headed over to the nearby Toadstool Cafe, where we were invited to partake in some of the delectable desserts available at the counter-service restaurant. We tried out the Princess Peach Cupcake, Mt. Beanpole Cake, and “?” Block Tiramisu, then to wash it all down we had the Super Star Lemon Squash drink.

It was great to visit Super Nintendo World once again, and be sure to stay tuned right here at Laughing Place for more coverage from summer 2024 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Super Nintendo World is open daily at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Be sure to visit the theme park’s official website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets.