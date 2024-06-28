New Interactive Frosted Glacier Wall Debuts Inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood scores with the debut of a new interactive wall, located within the Frosted Glacier area.

What’s Happening:

This innovative, interactive wall is designed to challenge guests as they engage with familiar Super Mario characters within the dynamic land.

For those wearing their Power-Up Band, guests can collect digital coins and stamps while keeping track of their score as they challenge themselves each time they play.

The premise is simple. Guests begin by punching the ? Block where one of four Power-Up items – Fire Flower, Ice Flower, Super Mushroom or Super Star – appear on the screen. They then can tap the Power-Up item and use it by swiping or tapping to defeat Goombas and Red and Green Koopa Paratroopas or tapping brick blocks as they flash by which earns them coins. The goal is to collect as many points as possible before the timed activity concludes.

Universal Studios Hollywood continues to celebrate the one-year anniversary of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD since it opened on February 17, 2023. Other recent additions include a commemorative, special-release Golden Power-Up Band, the perfect addition to the existing six Power-Up Band design options available for purchase with character themes, as well as a complimentary 1-Year Anniversary Button, available while supplies last at Guest Relations, located inside the theme park.

The all-new Power Up Cafe, which opened earlier this year and is located on the Upper Lot of the theme park, invites guests to power up outside of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.