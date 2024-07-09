Photos / Video: Studio Tour 60th Anniversary Celebration Expands Into Universal Plaza at Universal Studios Hollywood

As Universal Studios Hollywood continues to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Studio Tour, the festivities have expanded into Universal Plaza on the Upper Lot with a collection of fun new photo-ops, the chance to meet Woody and Winnie Woodpecker, and more.

Take a Video Tour of the Studio Tour 60th Anniversary Photo-Ops at Universal Plaza:

There are a collection of photo-ops inspired by some iconic elements of the Studio Tour, such as Amity Island from Jaws, the Six Points Texas Wild West facades, and the long-gone Ice Tunnel – one of the earliest attractions from the Studio Tour.

Guests can hop on board a bike and go soarin’ with E.T.

You’ll even have the chance to meet with Woody and Winnie Woodpecker in front of a fun Studio Tour step-and-repeat backdrop.

A collage of vintage photos lines the back of the area, showcasing classic elements of the Studio Tour, such as the Parting of the Red Sea, the Burning House, the Collapsing Bridge, and many more!

The grand centerpiece of Universal Plaza is a replica DeLorean from the Back to the Future franchise.

Guests can take a little break from the thrills by putting together a cardboard version of the classic Glamor Trams or coloring in a Studio Tour scene.

We even spotted Frankenstein’s Monster taking a stroll around Universal Plaza.

Check out our previous article for a detailed look at the enhanced 60th anniversary version of the Studio Tour, which will be running through August 11th, along with these photo-ops in Universal Plaza.