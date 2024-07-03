Photos/Video: Universal Mega Movie Parade Debuts with “Technical Rehearsal” Performance at Universal Studios Florida

This afternoon, the new Universal Mega Movie Parade debuted at Universal Studios Florida — albeit with a technical rehearsal.

What’s Happening:

The Universal Mega Movie Parade has arrived at Universal Studios Florida.

This new parade brings several iconic films to life, with floats featuring: E.T. Back to the Future Jurassic World Minions Jaws Ghostbusters And more.

With nearly 100 performers (including dancers, skaters, stilt walkers, etc.), as well as special effects, Universal Orlando

Meanwhile, adding to the fun, Universal is selling Jurassic World, Minions, and Trolls bubble wands that react to the parade

Universal Mega Movie Parade will be offered on select days through November 14th.

Considering the last minute switch to today’s performance being a “technical rehearsal,” it is believed that more elements of the parade will be revealed in the days to come.

In any case, check out our video of the parade below followed by photos of the some of the floats:

Back to the Future

Sing

Minions

Kung Fu Panda

Trolls

Ghostbusters

E.T.

Jaws

Jurassic World