Photos/Video: Universal Mega Movie Parade Debuts with “Technical Rehearsal” Performance at Universal Studios Florida

This afternoon, the new Universal Mega Movie Parade debuted at Universal Studios Florida — albeit with a technical rehearsal.
What’s Happening:
- The Universal Mega Movie Parade has arrived at Universal Studios Florida.
- This new parade brings several iconic films to life, with floats featuring:
- E.T.
- Back to the Future
- Jurassic World
- Minions
- Jaws
- Ghostbusters
- And more.
- With nearly 100 performers (including dancers, skaters, stilt walkers, etc.), as well as special effects, Universal Orlando says it’s their biggest daytime parade to date.
- Meanwhile, adding to the fun, Universal is selling Jurassic World, Minions, and Trolls bubble wands that react to the parade.
- Universal Mega Movie Parade will be offered on select days through November 14th.
- Considering the last minute switch to today’s performance being a “technical rehearsal,” it is believed that more elements of the parade will be revealed in the days to come.
- In any case, check out our video of the parade below followed by photos of the some of the floats:
Back to the Future
Sing
Minions
Kung Fu Panda
Trolls
Ghostbusters
E.T.
Jaws
Jurassic World
