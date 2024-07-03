Photos/Video: Universal Mega Movie Parade Debuts with “Technical Rehearsal” Performance at Universal Studios Florida

This afternoon, the new Universal Mega Movie Parade debuted at Universal Studios Florida — albeit with a technical rehearsal.

What’s Happening:

  • The Universal Mega Movie Parade has arrived at Universal Studios Florida.
  • This new parade brings several iconic films to life, with floats featuring:
    • E.T.
    • Back to the Future
    • Jurassic World
    • Minions
    • Jaws
    • Ghostbusters
    • And more.
  • With nearly 100 performers (including dancers, skaters, stilt walkers, etc.), as well as special effects, Universal Orlando says it’s their biggest daytime parade to date.
  • Meanwhile, adding to the fun, Universal is selling Jurassic World, Minions, and Trolls bubble wands that react to the parade.
  • Universal Mega Movie Parade will be offered on select days through November 14th.
  • Considering the last minute switch to today’s performance being a “technical rehearsal,” it is believed that more elements of the parade will be revealed in the days to come.
  • In any case, check out our video of the parade below followed by photos of the some of the floats:

Back to the Future

Sing

Minions

Kung Fu Panda

Trolls

Ghostbusters

E.T.

Jaws

Jurassic World

