“Jurassic World,” “Minions” and “Trolls” Bubble Wands Interact with the New Universal Mega Movie Parade at Universal Studios Florida

Alongside the debut of Universal Mega Movie Parade, new interactive bubble wands are now available to purchase at Universal Studios Florida.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Mega Movie Parade is making its debut at Universal Orlando today, July 3rd.
- For an extra level of interactivity, guests can purchase these fun new bubble wands that feature some different characters involved in the parade, which react to the parade.
- Three wands are currently available, featuring Jurassic World, Minions and Trolls.
- A video on the cart selling the bubble wands explains how they work.
About Universal Mega Movie Parade:
- Beginning July 3rd, some of the most beloved stories from Universal’s films will leap off the screen and land on the streets of Universal Studios Florida for Universal Mega Movie Parade – a spectacular celebration of the iconic movies E.T., Back to the Future, Jaws, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, Illumination’s Minions and Sing and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.
- Universal Mega Movie Parade will be Universal Orlando’s biggest daytime parade to date and combine 13 brand new floats, nearly 100 performers – including dancers, skaters, stilt walkers, poi performers and more – and special effects to create a jaw-dropping experience where guests can relive classic film moments in a whole new way.
- Guests will watch in awe as they see the massive 16-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man atop the Ghostbusters float, the colorful Caterbus and giant rainbows on the vibrant Trolls float, a live marching drumline perform the iconic movie score of Jaws alongside a float themed to the film, and – for the epic finale – a Gyrosphere, Raptors and the fierce Tyrannosaurus rex aboard the Jurassic World float – and so much more.
- Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more coverage from the debut of Universal Mega Movie Parade.
