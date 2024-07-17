Universal Orlando’s New Mega Movie Parade Now Officially Open At Universal Studios Florida

Guests visiting the Universal Orlando Resort can now enjoy the new Mega Movie Parade in its entirety as it is now out of technical rehearsals and officially open at Universal Studios Florida!

Though it has been in technical rehearsal since earlier this month, guests can now officially watch in awe as fan-favorite films leap off the screen and onto the streets of Universal Studios Florida during Universal Mega Movie Parade, now officially open at Universal Orlando Resort.

The all-new parade highlights iconic movies such as E.T., Back to the Future, JAWS, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World , Illumination’s Minions and Sing , and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.

Guests can see the colorful Caterbus with giant rainbows on the vibrant Trolls float, a massive 16-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man atop the Ghostbusters float, groovy Minions on a 70s dance floor across the Minions float, a live marching drum line performing the iconic movie score from JAWS alongside a float themed to the film, and – for the epic finale – the fierce Tyrannosaurus Rex aboard the Jurassic World float – and so much more. Fans can also spot additional details that pay homage to iconic elements from the films on some of the floats as the parade winds through Universal Studios Florida.

