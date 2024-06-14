Video/Photos: CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular Lights Up The Night Sky At Universal Studios Florida

Announced earlier this year, CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular held a special preview last night ahead of a debut tonight (June 14th, 2024) at Universal Studios Florida. In the new nighttime spectacular, the main lagoon at the park comes alive with dazzling fountains, fireworks, projections, and drones! Take a look at the preview performance in the video below.

The waters of the Universal Studios Florida lagoon come to life with an all-new nighttime show, CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular. The exhilarating new show will celebrate the emotional power of music by leveraging the iconic scores and scenes from blockbuster films that have inspired Universal Orlando’s past, present and future attractions – including Warner Bros. Pictures Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, Jurassic World, Jaws, Shrek, Ghostbusters, Trolls, Back to the Future, Universal Monsters, Transformers, How to Train Your Dragon, E.T., Fast and Furious, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions, The Mummy and King Kong.

Just as awe-inspiring as the moments featured during CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular are the impressive collection of technologies and special effects that bring the show to life. The next-level lagoon show will feature 228 fountains that reach heights up to 131 feet, incredible 4K projection mapping, an original composition featuring newly arranged scores meticulously crafted to each scene, and more than 600 drones – all coming together to envelop guests in a breathtaking display of unforgettable cinematic moments.

For more about what makes CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular so special to the Universal Orlando Resort, hear from Senior Director of Creative Development at Universal Orlando, Mike Aiello, in our video below.

