Video: Go Behind The Scenes For A Look At Universal’s Mega Movie Parade

Days after it debuted at Universal Studios Florida, we’re getting a peek behind the scenes of the new Mega Movie Parade making its way through the park!

What’s Happening:

We were at Universal Orlando

In the video above, you’ll be able to hear about much of the creative thought and design that went into the new production, as well as a bit of behind the scenes info about those new interactive bubble wands that were integrated into the parade!

After their first public performance on July 3rd, fans love seeing some of the most beloved stories from Universal’s films as they leap off the screen and land on the streets of Universal Studios Florida for Universal Mega Movie Parade – a spectacular celebration of the iconic movies E.T., Back to the Future, Jaws, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World , Illumination’s Minions and Sing and DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.

, Illumination’s and and DreamWorks Animation’s and Universal Mega Movie Parade is Universal Orlando’s biggest daytime parade to date and combine 13 brand new floats, nearly 100 performers – including dancers, skaters, stilt walkers, poi performers and more – and special effects to create a jaw-dropping experience where guests can relive classic film moments in a whole new way.

Guests will watch in awe as they see the massive 16-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man atop the Ghostbusters float, the colorful Caterbus and giant rainbows on the vibrant Trolls float, a live marching drumline perform the iconic movie score of Jaws alongside a float themed to the film, and – for the epic finale – a Gyrosphere, Raptors and the fierce Tyrannosaurus Rex aboard the Jurassic World float – and so much more.

float, the colorful Caterbus and giant rainbows on the vibrant float, a live marching drumline perform the iconic movie score of alongside a float themed to the film, and – for the epic finale – a Gyrosphere, Raptors and the fierce Tyrannosaurus Rex aboard the float – and so much more. You can check out our video from the first public performance of the parade below.

If you’d like to visit Universal Orlando and see the Mega Movie Parade for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel