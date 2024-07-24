Universal Orlando Reveals More Details About This Year’s Passholder Appreciation Days

First announced last month, Universal Orlando has now revealed more details on the return of Passholder Appreciation Days and Passholder Nights this August.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of its most loyal and enthusiastic fans, Universal Orlando Resort will host its annual Passholder Appreciation Days presented by Coca-Cola from August 15th through September 30th – giving Annual and Seasonal Passholders the opportunity to enjoy a multitude of extra, exclusive benefits only available during the six-week celebration.

Some of the awesome offerings Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy during Passholder Appreciation Days include: Access to Passholder Nights , a fan-favorite event returning for two nights, August 16th and 17th, at Universal Studios Florida. Passholders can enjoy select attractions and venues throughout the park during this free, after-hours party, as well as special event offerings like pizza fries at Louie’s Italian Restaurant, character meet and greets, and a Passholder Nights magnet giveaway. Due to the popularity of the event, reservations are expected to reach capacity. Special discounts on Universal Express Passes, Mobile Food and Drink Orders, Universal’s Great Movie Escape, Universal Volcano Bay Cabanas and Premium Seating, and more. Complimentary, limited time Passholder Buttons that will be available for pick-up at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure and the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida.



A new Passholder exclusive refillable mug design will also be available.

Exclusive, limited-time menu offerings throughout the destination, including: Universal Islands of Adventure: Blackened Salmon Sliders at Confisco Grille and Sneak Peek Punch at The Watering Hole



Universal Studios Florida: Crispy Bacon Poutine at Mel’s Drive-In

​​

Universal CityWalk: Lemon Kiss Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut, BBQ Brisket Tacos at Margaritaville, Cacio E Pepe at Vivo Italian Kitchen, Sushi Burrito at Cowfish and Peach for the Stars at Rising Star

Passholders can also enjoy an exclusive upstairs patio dining space and menu items at Confisco Grille in Universal Islands of Adventure, and an upstairs exclusive dining space at Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Orlando hotels are also showing Passholders the love with exclusive menu items to enjoy throughout select dining locations like Loews Sapphire Falls Resort’s Strong Water Tavern.

Passholders can also save up to 45% on select rooms at select Universal Orlando hotels. For more information and booking visit UniversalOrlando.com

For more information on this year’s Passholder Appreciation Days and additional Passholder benefits, visit UniversalOrlando.com