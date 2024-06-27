Passholder Appreciation Days and Passholder Nights Returning to Universal Orlando in August

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders, get excited – as Passholder Appreciation Days and Passholder Nights are set to return this August.
What’s Happening:
- Get ready for a whole month and a half of love during Passholder Appreciation Days presented by Coca-Cola, taking place from August 15th–September 30th, 2024.
- More details on all of the perks coming your way for this edition of Passholder Appreciation Days will be released in the coming weeks.
- This year, Passholder Nights is expanding to two nights after an extremely popular return last year.
- Passholders will be able to register to attend on either August 16th or 17th when reservations open July 24th after 11:00 a.m.
- Have your Pass ID number and the ID numbers of up to 8 other Passholders ready when you make your reservation.
- Stay tuned for more details on Passholder Nights.
