How You Can Celebrate the Fourth of July at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is inviting guests to spend the Fourth of July at Universal Studios Florida and Universal CityWalk. There will be special entertainment, including live bands, DJs, stilt walkers, and more.

What's Happening:

The festivities will kick off in the evening and include a special pyrotechnic display in honor of Independence Day.

Universal Studios Florida Festivities:

At Universal Studios Florida, July 4th entertainment kicks off at 6:15 p.m. at the Music Plaza Stage and the party doesn’t stop until the park closes.

Entertainment at the Music Plaza Stage will include a live DJ and meet and greets with fan-favorite characters and roaming patriotic stilt walkers. And at 10 p.m., guests can enjoy a festive pyrotechnic display over the Universal Studios Florida lagoon to cap off the celebration.

Guests will also have access to all of Universal Studios Florida’s most thrilling attractions and entertainment – including the all-new, “must-see” experiences that recently debuted at the park, including CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular – an exhilarating lagoon show that celebrates the emotional power of music by leveraging the iconic scores and scenes from blockbuster films that have inspired Universal Orlando’s past, present and future attractions, which guests can see at 9 p.m. on July 4th; DreamWorks Land – an expansive new area that brings to life the vivid worlds of some of DreamWorks Animation’s most beloved characters from Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda; and more.

Access to the July 4th festivities is included in regular admission to Universal Studios Florida. Florida residents can take advantage of a variety of exclusive deals to visit Universal Orlando to enjoy the Independence Day celebration and all that the theme park destination has to offer, including: The “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park 2-Day Ticket” offer that gives Florida residents four days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Saving up to $100 on Any Florida Resident 2-Park and 3-Park Pass. Blockout dates and restrictions apply.

