Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge Added to Universal Studios Hollywood’s Universal Express Service

The popular skip the line service is finally adding the headlining attraction of Super Nintendo World a year and a half after opening.

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is being added to Universal Express.

The attraction, which opened on February 17th 2023, was previously only available through standby and VIP tours. Starting now guests purchasing Universal Express can experience the AR enhanced racing ride through the attractions Express queue.

Universal Express is a skip the line service offered at the park. The upgrade offering allows guests to skip the line one time at select Universal Studios Hollywood attractions. Guests can also purchase Universal Express Unlimited, which allows you to skip the line as many times as you would like during the valid day of the service.

Recently, the Hollywood theme park added a new interactive experience to Super Nintendo World. The new addition to the Power Up Band games is located in the Frosted Glacier area of the land.

Guests interested in purchasing Universal Express can purchase the upgrade here

