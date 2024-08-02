Universal Studios Hollywood Revealz Another Of The Scare Zonez Coming To HHN 2024:

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced another of the Scare Zonez – also with another “Z” – that are coming to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights events at the park.
- Universal Studios Hollywood has announced another scare zone that guests will be able to experience at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event at the park.
- Titled, “Skull Lordz” the scare zone allows guests into the royal court of the undead, where gothic kings and queens reign. But beware, you are crossing into their spectral kingdom at your own peril.
- The announcement is the latest reveal for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, which has already included the haunted house reveals of:
- Skull Lordz also is the latest addition to a number of other scare zone reveals that also include:
- Halloween Horror Nights is taking place this year at Universal Studios Hollywood select nights from September 5th – November 3rd.
- A variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options are available for purchase to the Universal Studios Hollywood event, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 P.M. Day/Night, the Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change), in advance of the scheduled 7:00 p.m. event opening time, the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear, which enable guests to experience the scares again and again.
- Stay and scream with a Halloween Horror Nights Vacation Package at Universal Studios Hollywood. Sample package includes one daytime General Admission ticket, one General Admission Halloween Horror Nights event ticket and accommodation at a Universal Partner Hotel.
- You can get more information on tickets and packages at the official site, or by reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your travel needs.
