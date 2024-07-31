Get Revved Up — Chainsaw Punkz Scare Zone Announced for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

The Universal Studios Hollywood event has announced a new scarezone that will get you revved up as soon as you enter the park.

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Studios Hollywood’s official Halloween Horror Nights X account has announced the new Chainsaw Punkz scare zone.
  • The new scare zone is located right at the front of the park, meaning all guests attending the event will come face-to-face with chainsaw-wielding punk rockers.
  • Fans can expect masks, mohawks, and more as they traverse through this new offering.
  • Chainsaw Punkz joins the lineup of previously announced scare zones The Luchadores Monstruosos and Murder of Crows.
  • This year’s Halloween Horror Nights will feature 8 horrifying haunted houses, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface, Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines, Insidious: The Further, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and A Quiet Place.
  • The event is yet to announce the other 3 houses, so keep an eye out for more terrifying announcements for the event.
  • Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood runs select nights from September 5th through November 3rd.
  • You can purchase tickets for this year’s event here.

