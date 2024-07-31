Get Revved Up — Chainsaw Punkz Scare Zone Announced for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

The Universal Studios Hollywood event has announced a new scarezone that will get you revved up as soon as you enter the park.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood’s official Halloween Horror Nights X

The new scare zone is located right at the front of the park, meaning all guests attending the event will come face-to-face with chainsaw-wielding punk rockers.

Fans can expect masks, mohawks, and more as they traverse through this new offering.

Chainsaw Punkz joins the lineup of previously announced scare zones The Luchadores Monstruosos and Murder of Crows.

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights will feature 8 horrifying haunted houses, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface, Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines, Insidious: The Further, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and A Quiet Place.

The event is yet to announce the other 3 houses, so keep an eye out for more terrifying announcements for the event.

Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood runs select nights from September 5th through November 3rd.

You can purchase tickets for this year’s event here

