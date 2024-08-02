Celebrating New Academic Year, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Kick Off “Back To Hogwarts”

50 points to the house of your choice as Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood welcome the new academic year with a special “Back To Hogwarts” celebration.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort prep for the new academic year with “Back to Hogwarts,” a seasonal celebration from August 1 through September 1, that invites guests and fans to experience the magic of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and flaunt their house pride: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw.

The start of the academic year is one of the most exciting times for a young witch or wizard as their journey begins from King’s Cross Station and Platform 9 3⁄4 leading to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

While every day is a perfect day to visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, “Back to Hogwarts” carries particular significance for Hogwarts students to proudly wear their house robes to strike a pose at the Hogwarts Express or raise their wands in solidarity of their individual Hogwarts house at Hogwarts Castle.

To prepare for the exciting academic year ahead, special “Back to Hogwarts” school bundles are available for purchase, including must-haves such as a backpack and journal themed to their preferred Hogwarts house as well as a Hedwig owl plush.

As “Back to Hogwarts” continues, a specially themed Iced Biscuit will debut on August 12, and will be available for purchase at Honeydukes within Hogsmeade at both theme park destinations, plus at Sugarplum’s Sweet Shop at Diagon Alley at Universal Orlando.

At Universal Orlando Resort, guests can celebrate “Back to Hogwarts” at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure as well as at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.

If you’d like to experience the magic of the Wizarding World for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel