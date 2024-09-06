“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Light Trail Announced For New York Botanical Garden This Holiday Season

An extra spooky, Pumpkin King approved trip through the New York Botanical Gardens has been announced.
What’s Happening:
- The New York Botanical Garden has announced The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail.
- This nighttime wondrous experience will take the art of the holiday classic and pair it with the natural beauty of the world famous botanical garden to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
- Per the website, the experience is expected to take an hour to fully walk through and enjoy.
- This event, a first for the Garden, will run from September 27th through November 30th on select dates.
- Tickets are now on sale for this delightfully creepy new event.
