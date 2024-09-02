Second Magic Key Halloween Time Collectible Card to Feature Ursula from “The Little Mermaid”

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can continue their Villains collectible trading card set with the forthcoming second release, featuring Ursula from The Little Mermaid.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Resort is once again showing their appreciation for their Magic Key holders, this time with another set of collectible trading cards.

This time around, the set will feature four classic Disney Villains, and after kicking off with the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The card features Ursula from the 1989 animated classic on one side, with her human form Vanessa on the other.

Now through September 5th, while supplies last, Magic Key Holders can stop by Disneyana on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park or the Kingswell Shop on Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure

To celebrate the return of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, Magic Key holders can get their hands on these new collectible trading cards, each week, now through September 19th..

It is also worth noting that there is a limit of one card per Magic Key holder, per week, and the Magic Key Holder must be present to receive the card

This isn’t the only fun treat for Magic Key holders during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, ticket holders for Oogie Boogie Bash also have the opportunity to get their hands on a special Hades patch, which you can check out over here