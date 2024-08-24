Exclusive Hades Patch Available for Disneyland Magic Key Holders at Oogie Boogie Bash

Disneyland Magic Key holders who were lucky enough to snag tickets to Oogie Boogie Bash can pick up an exclusive patch when attending the event.
What’s Happening:
- While Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party is sold out for the year, Magic Key holders who managed to get tickets have a little extra something to look forward to.
- Give “two thumbs WAY, WAY up” to this exclusive patch featuring Hades from Hercules, who is set to appear at the event this year, alongside the other new addition – Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb.
- When picking up their patch under Silly Symphony Swings at Disney California Adventure, Magic Key holders can also enjoy a special photo backdrop.
- This special opportunity will be available during Oogie Boogie Bash event hours, from 6:00-11:00 p.m.
- The first Oogie Boogie Bash event night is this Sunday, August 25th. To prepare, check out Gavin’s Top 5 Tips for Oogie Boogie Bash.
More from Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort:
- Photos / Video: Mickey’s Trick and Treat Returns for Day Guests During Halloween Time
- Video: “Halloween Screams” Returns To Disneyland For Halloween Time
- Photos: Disneyland Hotel Gains Some Spooky Decor For Halloween Time
- Photos: New “Coco” Merchandise Line and Plaza de la Familia Menu Items Revealed
- Photos: Mickey and Friends Debut New Halloween Costumes at Disneyland for 2024
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com